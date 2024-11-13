Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

