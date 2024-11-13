WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 13.41% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NASDAQ:USSH opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $51.01.
The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.
