WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

DXJS stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

