WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of DGRW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 514,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,725. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $66.15 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
