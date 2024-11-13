Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 112,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 121,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 120,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Banc of California by 461.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 651,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 535,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.37%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,564. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

