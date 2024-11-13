Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

VSAC opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

