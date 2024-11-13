Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 424,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMM opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $6.61.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

