Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 102,000 Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 270,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 249,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 423,896 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

