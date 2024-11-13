Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 271,518 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271,518 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of ASG opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.