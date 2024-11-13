Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 487.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,652.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $236,390.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.9 %

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

