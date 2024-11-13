Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.25. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

