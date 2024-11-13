XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 23,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 19,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.46.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 63.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

