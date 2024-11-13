XWELL (XWEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

XWEL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.46. XWELL has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

