XWELL (XWEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%.

XWELL Stock Performance

XWEL stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.46. XWELL has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

XWELL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Further Reading

Earnings History for XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.