Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yangzijiang Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YNGFF opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Yangzijiang Financial has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About Yangzijiang Financial
