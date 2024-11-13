Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.
Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.5 %
TSE:Y traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.59.
About Yellow Pages
