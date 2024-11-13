Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE:Y traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.59.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

About Yellow Pages

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.