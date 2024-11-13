Zeta Global’s (ZETA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZETA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 276,294 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

