ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $296-299 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $296.85 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.930 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 13.5 %

ZI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 327.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

