150 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38,505.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 696,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,858,000 after buying an additional 694,630 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 428.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 501,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 406,638 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after buying an additional 335,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.89. 56,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,504. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.66. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.