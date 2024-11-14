15,441 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $48.68.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 75.31%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.