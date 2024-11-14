171,791 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 171,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 7,259.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,864.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $383,194.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,864.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,044. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

