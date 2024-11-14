20,318 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 3,107.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NWSA opened at $28.85 on Thursday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.34.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
