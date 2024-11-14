20,318 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in News by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 3,107.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth $4,300,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $28.85 on Thursday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on News

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.