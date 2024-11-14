3,226 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,839.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,171,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 4,065,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.