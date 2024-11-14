4,698 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

RIO stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

