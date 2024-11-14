5,288 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 109,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 129.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 547,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,458 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.