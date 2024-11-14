7,683 Shares in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $6,823,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $30,574.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,280.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.