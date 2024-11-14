ABBC Coin Market Cap Reaches $6.49 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $49,724.15 worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,225,109,279 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,224,127 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABBC Coin is a payment platform built on a hybrid blockchain technology that combines the best features of PoW and PoS consensus mechanisms to provide fast and secure transactions. It is used to facilitate payments for products and services offered by the platform, as well as to incentivize network participation and reward node operators. ABBC Coin was created by a team of developers led by Jason Daniel Paul Philip and is used to enable various services and features within the ABBC ecosystem, including an e-commerce platform, a payment gateway, and a digital wallet. Overall, ABBC Coin aims to provide fast and secure transactions for its users while offering a variety of products and services that enable them to transact with cryptocurrencies easily and efficiently.”

