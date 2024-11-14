Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACXP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.73. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

