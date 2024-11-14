Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 236,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 718,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

