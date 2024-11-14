Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 194.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $532.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.56. The company has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

