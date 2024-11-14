AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the October 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.42% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DWAW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.