AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 40,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,383 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 9,198,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $578.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSOS. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 261,086 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

