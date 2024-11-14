AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 144.00% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

LIDR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AEye has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $5.74.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

