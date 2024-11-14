Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Katherine Adkins Sells 200,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00.

AFRM stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 5.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

