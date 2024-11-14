AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 629,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 383,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $275.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 16.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 158,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

