Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Phillip Securities raised Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $330.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

