Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,312 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 96.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 94,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $15,172,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.03.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

