Aigen Investment Management LP Has $632,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,305,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $417.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.73 and a 1 year high of $421.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total value of $29,546.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,928.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.