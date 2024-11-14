Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $577,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after acquiring an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $387.29 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $258.52 and a 52 week high of $392.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

