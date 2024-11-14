Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,208 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 15.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

