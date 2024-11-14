Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 417 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 138.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 81,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $261,269.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,901.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,241 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

