Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $660,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

