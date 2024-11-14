Alaska Power & Telephone (APTL) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Risk & Volatility
Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Power & Telephone’s competitors have a beta of -1.02, indicating that their average share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alaska Power & Telephone
|10.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors
|1.11%
|7.14%
|1.27%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alaska Power & Telephone
|$64.21 million
|$6.15 million
|9.31
|Alaska Power & Telephone Competitors
|$74.26 billion
|$582.15 million
|5.46
Dividends
Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alaska Power & Telephone pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
58.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Alaska Power & Telephone competitors beat Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile
Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ketchikan, Washington.
