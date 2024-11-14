Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.0 million. Alight also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.27 EPS.

Alight Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

