Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 24,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,539. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

