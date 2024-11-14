Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 24,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,539. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.