Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 504 ($6.49). 233,586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,485,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504.50 ($6.49).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 504 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of £591.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,876.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

