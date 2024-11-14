Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in Amcor by 2,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,504,608 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,878 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.