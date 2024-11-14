American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $287.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $296.83.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

