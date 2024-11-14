American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.430 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2 %
AHR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,901. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -55.84.
American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Occidental Petroleum Hits New Low: Will Buffett Take the Bait?
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.