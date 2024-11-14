American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.430 EPS.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

AHR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,901. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a PE ratio of -55.84.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.