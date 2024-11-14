American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.0 million-$164.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.5 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. American Public Education has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

In other news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 59,179 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,131,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 117,983 shares of company stock worth $1,747,393 in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

