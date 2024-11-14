Analyzing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and Dassault Systèmes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tuya alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dassault Systèmes 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tuya currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 73.63%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -6.20% -0.65% -0.59% Dassault Systèmes 18.31% 18.15% 9.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and Dassault Systèmes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tuya and Dassault Systèmes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 3.41 -$60.31 million ($0.03) -51.83 Dassault Systèmes $6.44 billion 6.97 $1.14 billion $0.93 36.05

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Tuya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.